‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to be observed on December 26 as tribute to Guru Gobind Singh’s sons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the Indian government’s decision to mark December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in the memory of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons.

Paying rich tributes to the tenth Sikh Guru on the occasion of Parkash Purab, the Prime Minister said: “Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.”