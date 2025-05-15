Video of Sikh youth confronting Rahul Gandhi over 1984 riots at Brown University, goes viral

A video from a recent public interaction in the United States has gone viral, showing a Sikh youth directly confronting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party’s role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The exchange took place during a Q&A session at Brown University’s Watson Institute, where Gandhi was addressing students and scholars as part of his international outreach.

The young man challenged the Congress leader on the party’s historical stance toward the Sikh community, accusing it of suppressing Sikh identity and failing to acknowledge past wrongdoings.

“You create a fear among Sikhs about what BJP would look like, but you haven’t tried to reconcile with the Sikh community,” he said, referencing the party’s treatment of the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, which was historically portrayed as a separatist document by the Congress.

He also cited the conviction of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection to the 1984 riots and alleged that “many more Sajjan Kumars are sitting in the Congress Party.”

In his response, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the Congress’s past mistakes, saying, “A lot of those happened when I was not there, but I am more than happy to take responsibility for everything the Congress party has ever done wrong in its history.”

Gandhi reiterated that he has previously condemned the 1984 violence and expressed his respect and close ties with the Sikh community, including his visits to the Golden Temple.

The exchange has sparked political reactions.

BJP leaders accused Gandhi of defaming the country on foreign soil. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a clip of the interaction on social media platform X, commenting, “It is quite unprecedented that Rahul Gandhi is now being ridiculed not just in India, but around the world.”