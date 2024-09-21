Vivek Canada’s Community Celebration of Diwali will be organized on Saturday, October 5, 2024 4:30-8PM. This community celebration of Diwali will bring together program participants (youth and seniors) in leading this event – from planning to hosting. Event will feature cultural performances, appetizers, and dinner.

Venue: Fleetwood Community Centre

15996 84 Avenue Surrey, BC

Link to purchase tickets: bit.ly/vivek-canada-diwali

Vivek Canada is a registered non-profit charity in Canada. The organization is dedicated to working with families living in rural and remote villages on the outskirts of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in U.P. India. Vivek Canada also runs a program for South Asian youth and seniors, Dawn to Dusk.