Vladimir Putin secretly living in vast palace with girlfriend, children

Russian president Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his girlfriend- who is a gymnast- on a vast country estate which features several palatial mansions and a playground for their children. The gymnast- Alina Kabaeva, a 39-year-old Olympic rhythmic champion- has long been linked with Vladimir Putin. The estate is located on Lake Valdai, which is in the north west of Moscow, according to a report from Russian investigative news site The Project.

Vladimir Putin bought the property which is worth $120 million (£100 million) through a slush fund in Cyprus, the report claimed. The construction began in 2020 and was completed in two years, the report added, stating that the mansion is nearly 13,000 square feet and was built entirely of wood in the style of a Russian dacha.

The report also quoted unnamed officials as saying that they had seen children on the premises of the mansion and a few female relatives of Alina Kabaeva have also been spotted. Some photographs released by the site show chairs of gold arranged around a glass table and a spherical chandelier, with golden leaves hanging from the ceiling while Vladimir Putin’s bedroom is more traditional.

The villa was first reported in 2021 by the team of Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, who claimed that budget funds were used to build the property. Although, Kremlin and Alina Kabaeva have repeatedly denied that she is in a relationship with Vladimir Putin.

The report quoted unnamed officials who attended Vladimir Putin’s private parties as saying that they had never seen the two together but they have no doubt that they have a relationship.

Alina Kabaeva was appointed to lead Russia’s National Media Group in 2014 by Vladimir Putin. The position provides her with an annual income of about £8.6 million.