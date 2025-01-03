VPD renews appeal for witnesses in unsolved homicide

Vancouver Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses in the July 2021 homicide of a 24-year-old man in the city’s Southlands neighbourhood.

“There are people in our community who witnessed this homicide, and others who may have information that could help bring the person responsible for this crime to justice,” says Sergeant Steve Addison. “We’re asking these people to come forward and tell us what they know, so we can obtain answers and accountability in this unsolved case.”

Luis Rosas Saenz was stabbed and killed on the morning of July 10, 2021, after leaving a house party near Southwest Marine Drive and West 57th Avenue. Police were called after passing motorists saw what they believed was a fight on the street. The suspects fled, and when VPD officers arrived they found Saenz seriously injured.

A passerby provided first aid, however, Saenz later died in hospital.

Investigators from VPD’s Homicide Unit believe Saenz was leaving the party when he had a verbal altercation with a group of people outside the house. It’s believed Saenz was stabbed by one of the people in that group.

Homicide investigators have identified the suspect.

“There were eyewitnesses to this stabbing who have yet to come forward and cooperate with this investigation,” adds Sergeant Addison. “Their evidence could be pivotal, and we’re asking them to do the right thing, work with our investigators, and help us solve this case.”

Vancouver Police also believe there may have been passing motorists, or people with dash-cam video, who witnessed the stabbing and have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.