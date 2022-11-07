Watch: UK Activists Block Rush Hour Motoway Traffic Around London

London: Climate activists snarled rush hour motorway traffic around London on Monday after climbing onto overhead gantries, despite police making pre-emptive arrests.

The Just Stop Oil group, which wants the UK government to halt new oil and gas extraction, said its members had blocked traffic in at least six locations on the M25 motorway, which encircles the British capital.

The latest demonstration comes as world leaders gather for the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in Egypt, where governments are under pressure to step up efforts to combat global heating.

Just Stop Oil, which has been staging disruptive protests throughout this year, said it informed police late on Sunday about its plans to climb gantries over the country’s busiest motorway during the Monday morning rush hour.

Indigo Rumblelow, a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil, said it has the legal right “to cause disruption to prevent a greater harm”.

“After 30 years of public debate, lobbying and petitioning… we are still on course for catastrophic climate breakdown and we have nowhere else to go,” she added.