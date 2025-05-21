‘We won’t stop’: Walmart reacts to Trump’s order to ‘eat the tariffs’; here’s what happens next

Walmart has reacted to President Donald Trump’s proposal that the retail giant should cover all cost increases brought on by his tariffs.

Blasting Walmart over its warning about price hike, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain.”

Trump even warned that he as well as consumers will be watching the Walmart’s move.

“Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. “I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!” he added.

Walmart reacts to Trump’s warning

When asked about Trump’s statement, Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington told USA Today: “We have always worked to keep our prices as low as possible and we won’t stop. We’ll keep prices as low as we can for as long as we can given the reality of small retail margins.”

The tariffs between the US and China have been paused, but retailers have cautioned that the high rates that remain in effect would materially impact their business operations, leading to higher expenses that they claim will have to be passed on to customers.

Although the government has criticized corporations for raising prices and blamed them on trade policy, it has insisted that foreign producers will bear the expenses of any tariffs.

Walmart joins number of firms warned against price hike

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Walmart CFO John David Rainey asserted that the company aims to maintain lower costs than its rivals, particularly during a period when consumers are looking for deals.

In order to do this, he stated that Walmart will bear a portion of the extra expenses associated with the tariff, and he anticipates other suppliers will follow suit.

Walmart imports products from Central and South America, such as avocados and bananas, and toys and electronics from China.

Walmart joined an increasing number of firms that have raised prices or issued warnings that tariffs may cause prices to rise.

Earlier this month, Microsoft stated that it had raised the suggested retail pricing for certain controllers and Xbox video gaming consoles.

The manufacturer of Barbie, Mattel, declared that it is shifting its production operation to China, but price rises for its toys are still anticipated. Ford also announced last week that it plans to surge the cost of some of its vehicles.

What Happens Next?

Walmart has continued to project net sales of $674.5 billion, up from $643 billion, and operating profits of $29.5 billion for the entire year, despite its worries about the cost effects of tariffs.

According to Rainey, consumers would probably be affected by the tariff-related price increases in late May and early June.