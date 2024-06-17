West Bengal: Goods train rams into Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express, several injured

Several passengers were injured when a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express from behind in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri on Monday morning.

“Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X (formerly Twitter).

(Developing story. More details awaited)