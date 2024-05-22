West Bengal, Odisha brace for heavy rainfall in respite from heatwave | Rain updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that parts of West Bengal and Odisha along the Bay of Bengal coast are expected to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday, May 25, due to a low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal coast on Wednesday

“A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around 22nd May,” the IMD said in its latest weather bulletin

IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in many places on May 25, with heavy rainfall at isolated spots likely over North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur districts of West Bengal, and Balasore district of Odisha.- Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in many places on May 25, with heavy rainfall at isolated spots likely over Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur

– The weather agency advised fishermen not to venture into the central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from Thursday, May 23 and into the North Bay of Bengal from Friday, May 24 onwards. Fishermen already at sea are advised to return to the coast before May 23.