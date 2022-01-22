When Badshah Paid Off Loan For Rajasthan’s ‘Ismail Langha’ Group

Mumbai: Bollywood rapper Badshah in an episode of reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ helped pay off loans for Rajasthan’s ‘Ismail Langha’ group on the show.

This weekend, the show will see a group named Ismail Langha from Rajasthan make the judges – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir clap to their tunes as they sing ‘Slow Motion Angreza’ with a cultural fusion.

After their performance, Shilpa notices that Ismail is not wearing a pagdi but everyone else in the group is.

To this, Ismail revealed that he had taken a loan for his daughter’s wedding and promised himself that he will resume wearing the pagdi only once he’s able to repay the entire loan amount.

Listening to his story, Badshah turns towards Ismail and says: “Aap mujhe mauka denge ke mai loan chukka du? (Will you give me a chance to pay off your loan)”

Delighted with Badshah’s gesture, an overwhelmed Ismail thanked him for his support.

Badshah then goes on the stage and makes Ismail wear the pagdi which was much appreciated by everyone present on sets.

Talking about Badshah’s generous act, Ismail shared: “I really want to thank Badshah ji for his humility and generosity! What he did was very unexpected and I don’t know how else do I thank him.

“We have performed in more than 17 countries but performing on the stage of India’s Got Talent is a blessing. We hope the viewers like our performance and give us love and support.”

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.