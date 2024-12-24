Where do Prince Harry-Meghan Markle stand on divorce as ‘they’re rarely together anymore’

Prine Harry and Meghan Markle have repeatedly doubled down on divorce denials as unrelenting rumours continue consuming headlines in their names. Nevertheless, their steadfast stance regarding their marriage has barely done much to sway the adamant beliefs of others. In the recent past, the pair have embarked on solo ventures and appearances, further fuelling the separation rhetoric.

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex sat down for a candid interview with Andrew Ros Sorkin at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit. Having been married to the Suits alum since 2018, the Archewell Foundation co-founder addressed the swelling online speculation surrounding their relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their relationship/divorce chatter

The Times columnist asked him, “There’s articles left and right about, you know, ‘Why are you doing independent events? Why aren’t you doing them together?’ Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there’s so much interest in you?”

In his response to the surging media speculation, the father of two said, “Definitely not a good thing.”

“We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So, it’s just like, what.” Adding how hard all of it is to keep up with, Harry added, “but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, … and then it doesn’t happen. So, I feel sorry for them.”

Meanwhile, Meghan also affectionately foregrounded her marriage with Harry during an appearance at the SXSW festival in March. Praising her partner, she said, “I’m fortunate in that amongst the privileges that I have in my life, I have an incredible partner. My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family, and that I don’t take for granted. That is a real blessing but a lot of people don’t have that same level of support.”

Insider claims Sussexes’ denial hasn’t done much to shut down the rumours

Despite all they have and had to say to dispel suspicions, the focus has more been on their solo appearances and the reported “professional split,” which has synonymously been associated with their romantic split. “It feels very much a case of ‘he who doth protest too much,” a source said, as reported by OK Magazine. “Everyone has noticed they’re rarely together anymore.”

Although agreeing to some extent that the couple will stay together, the insider insinuated that their marriage is far from perfect. “They’re very clear they are not divorcing and just as committed as ever, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some areas they want to, and need to, work on,” the source alleged. “One thing that has really fallen by the wayside is the romance, and they’ve vowed to tackle that proactively.”

Picturing the worst-case scenario for the Sussexes, estranged from the British royal family since 2020, the source insisted that they’ve been tactically avoiding discussing the royal family. They attributed the decision being pulled “straight out of Meghan’s California therapy-speak playbook.”

They continued, “Of course she’ll move heaven and earth to avoid divorce. A custody case would be way too messy to comprehend, and thanks to Harry’s family he has endless means. Meghan will be making it very clear that no matter how stressful life in the U.S. gets, divorce is not an option.”