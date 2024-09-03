Who is Billy Campbell? 8-year-old claims to be Princess Diana’s reincarnation

Princess Diana, the beloved first wife of the current British King Charles III and mother to Princes William and Harry, tragically passed away in a ghastly car accident at the age of 36. The former royal died in Paris on August 31, 1997, while trying to evade the relentless paparazzi. Alongside her were her companion, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, who also lost their lives in the fatal crash.

Despite her untimely death, Princess Diana continues to make headlines as one of the most unusual tales comes from an unlikely source—a young boy in Australia who claims to be her reincarnation.

Who is Billy Campbell?

The boy in question is Billy Campbell, an eight-year-old from Australia, who is the son of well-known singer, actor, and television host David Campbell. When Billy was just two years old, he began making extraordinary claims, insisting that he is the reincarnation of Princess Diana. His assertions have startled many, especially because he has shared specific details about Diana’s life that would be difficult for a child of his age to know.

Billy’s parents, David and Lisa Campbell, were initially taken aback when their son began talking about events and places connected to Diana.

Billy’s assertions are all the more remarkable given the level of detail he provides about Diana’s life. For instance, he details an impressive knowledge of Balmoral Castle, the Scottish residence of the British royal family, which left his parents dumbfounded. Furthermore, Billy’s description of the car accident that took Diana’s life in Paris on August 31, 1997, is hauntingly precise.

When he saw a picture of Princess Diana, he reportedly said, “That’s me as a princess,” and then added, “Then one day, the sirens came, and I wasn’t a princess anymore.”

“To a Scottish friend of ours, he claimed when he was Princess Diana he used to go to a castle in that kilted wonderland. He described the castle as having ‘unicorns on it’ and was called Balmoral,” he told Mirror UK.