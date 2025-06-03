Who is Jeremiah Hendrix? Black Tie Moving Nashville employee fired after video shows him attacking a trans woman

Nashville-based moving company Black Tie Moving has fired an employee after a video surfaced showing him attacking a transgender woman. The video quickly went viral, sparking public outrage.

In a statement released Monday, the company condemned the alleged assault.

“We were made aware of an incident that took place over the weekend at a storage facility in Nashville, TN, involving one of our employees and another individual, a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Black Tie Moving said. “Security footage captures a physical altercation that is deeply troubling and entirely unacceptable.”

“When the incident was brought to our attention, we took immediate and decisive action to terminate the employee involved. We also proactively contacted law enforcement and have offered our full cooperation to support a thorough and unbiased investigation,” the statement added.

“Black Tie Moving remains committed to learning, growing, and doing what is right, not just in moments of success, but especially in moments that test our character. There is no place in our company, our industry, or our society for violence, intimidation, or cruelty. We will not tolerate it, and we will take immediate action whenever it is brought to our attention.”

While the company did not name the employee, the victim, Tyla, identified him as Jeremiah Hendrix in an Instagram post.

What happened?

According to Tyla’s Instagram post, the incident occurred on May 30 at Extra Space Storage, a self-storage facility in Nashville. Tyla and a queer friend were reportedly verbally harassed by five men working as movers at the property. Tyla reported the harassment to Extra Space Storage staff and began walking to her car.

“As we walked, the 5 men begin verbally harassing us again, we tried to just get to the car safely without any sort of interaction. We had a screaming match outside of our vehicle until one man started walking up on us telling us that we’re still men and he could beat us,” Tyla wrote.

Fearing for her safety, Tyla reported the harassment again. However, the movers were still allowed access to the building.

“Scared for my safety. we proceeded with letting the Extra Space Storage know that we were harassed a second time which the employees should have locked the building down, instead the movers were about to get into the building, which led to Jeremiah Hendrix physically attacking me, he said I had assaulted him by throwing drink in his direction (police confirmed that’s not what happened) his attack was intentional and came from hate. this is the first time ever in Nashville I’ve ever felt so unsafe, terrified for my safety in that moment a grown man twice my size fully trying to beat me,” she wrote.

Tyla shared CCTV footage of the attack, which quickly went viral on social media and sparked widespread outrage. Many users responded by flooding Black Tie Moving’s official pages with negative reviews.