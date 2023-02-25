Woman and 14 year old girl found deceased in Richmond residence

On February 20, 2023, the Richmond RCMP responded to a report of a deceased female in a residence in the 6500-block of Barnard Drive, Richmond. Upon arrival, front line officers located the bodies of a 43-year old woman and a 14-year old girl, inside the residence.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and working in partnership with the Richmond RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

IHIT investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects. The two victims were related. At this time, the victims are not being identified to allow for proper notification of the family.

“The effects of this tragedy are being felt by the entire community,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to call the Richmond RCMP’s Victim Services.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].