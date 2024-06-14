World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Richmond Cop Sonny Virk reminds community of responsibility towards seniors

In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, 2024, Richmond RCMP reinforced its commitment to protecting our senior citizens through dedicated initiatives and continuous community engagement.

Spearheading efforts is Corporal Sonny Virk, Elder Abuse Liaison from the Richmond RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit (VPU), who plays a pivotal role in proactive approach to safeguard our elders from abuse and neglect.

RCMP Elder Abuse Liaisons have the role of developing relationships with local agencies who have the primary mandate to investigate elder abuse. Detachments may run parallel Criminal Code investigations and/or may assist designated agencies in their investigations.

“The prevalence of elder abuse, encompassing physical, emotional, and financial harm, remains a significant concern. The VPU is dedicated to fostering a safe environment for all seniors, supported by tailored programs and resources designed to empower and protect one of the most vulnerable segments of our community,” said Corporal Virk.

Protecting our elders is not just a policing priority, it is a community responsibility, stated Cpl. Virk. “Through collaboration with local agencies and leveraging our specialized training, we are making strides in preventing abuse and ensuring that seniors live with the respect and security they deserve.

Key initiatives and partnerships:

Educational workshops and seminars: Regular sessions are held to educate seniors about the risks of financial scams, physical abuse, and emotional manipulation. These workshops are crucial in empowering seniors to recognize signs of abuse and seek help.

How you can help:

If there is an emergency requiring immediate assistance, call 9-1-1.

To report abuse or self-neglect of an older adult who cannot seek support and assistance on their own, contact Vancouver Coastal Health ReAct Adult Protection Program at 1-877-732-2899 or [email protected] .

Additional resources:

For more information or support regarding elder abuse prevention, please refer to the following resources: