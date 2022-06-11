World Environment Day Basic Needs and Unlimited Greed

Zile Singh

World Environment Day (WED) was established in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment (5–16 June 1972), that had resulted from discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment. Two years later, in 1974 the first WED was held with the theme “OnlyOne Earth”. Even though WED celebrations have been held annually since 1974, the idea of rotating the centre of these activities by selecting different host countries began in 1987.In 2017, Canada hosted the WED Conference. A message on the occasion was, “There is nothing more Canadian than nature. It pulses through our veins and it has been part of our identity since the founding of Canada 150 years ago. It defines our history and will define our future. This is why it is such an honour for Canada to host World Environment Day 2017 with its theme “Connecting People with Nature”.

This year, governments around the world observed the WED under the theme “Only One Earth” in a Conferenceheld in Stockholm (Sweden). Individuals, communities, civil society, businesses also marked the Day in their own way to keep the environment clean and sustainable. Governments all over the world are doing their best to save the environment at their level. The question is what we as individuals and as a society can do to lessen the burden on the earth by our small day-to-day actions. Let us do our small bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place by focusing on our basic needs and restricting our unlimited greed.

According to a rough estimate of the United Nations, the world’s 20% rich consume 77% of the resources; the 60% middle class consumes 21% and the 20% poorest consume just 2%. Actually, 98% consumption by the rich and middle class is not consumption as per their needs, but can be termed insatiable greed and flagrant wastage. These consumption patterns show that it is not to meet everyone’s needs, but it is an indicator of inequality between the rich and the poor.

Need is something required for a safe, stable and healthy life. Food, clothes and shelter are the basic needs of all human beings. Without these, human survival is painful. Therefore, the basic needs should be the most fundamental rights of everyone. In history, many men have reached the pinnacle of heights, in different walks of life, only when at least their basic needs were fulfilled. Necessity is one of the synonyms of need. About the need or necessity, it is said, “Necessity is the mother of invention”. Also, “Necessity breaks iron”. The expanded and unbridled needs become greed. The needs are finite, whereas desires and greed are infinite. A Chinese proverb states, “Man’s heart is never satisfied, the snake would swallow the elephant.” Greed leads to a devilish nature, because it is hard for a greedy eye to have a Leal heart. (Leal means honest). In regard to the needs and greed, Mahatma Gandhi, an apostle of non-violence and a down-to-earth practical man said, “The Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” In his practical life, he set an example by wearing as few clothes as possible and eating as little food as necessary. He had a routine of fasting also. The fact is that acquiring material things beyond need is nothing less than creating a junkyard in your house. Greediness in any respect is harmful. About food, “Many dishes many diseases, many medicines few cures.” – Benjamin Franklin. And, “Greedy eaters dig their graves with their teeth.” – French proverb.

The present-day consumerism has expanded beyond the limits of our needs. The Sales and Marketing Managers are in galore. The aim of selling is to satisfy a customer’s need; and the aim of marketing is to figure out his greed. Successful marketing has all its focus as to how the greed of the customers is exploited through all sorts of advertisements and periodic Sales. To attract the customers, a game of numbers is displayed in the form of 50, 70 or even 80 percent discount or “buy one, get one free”. Year-round sales have attracted the masses to such an extent that they buy things which, most of the time in fact,are not required at all.

Now let us think as to how much ‘stuff’ we need in our house. Some objects are for common use placed at a particular place in the house. Other stuff we acquire is for personal use of every member of the house. Although all of these things we own are lifeless objects, we become attached to them. Can you think of throwing away that obsolete furniture, a faded shirt, a worn-out pair of shoes, even some old greeting cards or that teddy bear you still keep on your bed, just because you have had it since your childhood? On the contrary, we go on adding to our limited space more things without disposing of the old and unused stuff. Gradually, the living space is reduced and it becomes difficult to move around in the house comfortably. “A clean space equals a clean mind.” So, before buying any item, make a place for it by disposing of an old item; because ‘the iron not used soon rusts.’ – Romanian proverb. Before you go to a sale, keep your eyes open: a sale is a sale. “A buyer needs a hundred eyes, the seller but one.” – George Herbert.

This consumption pattern has put a great strain on the environment also. In different religions, frugality is one of the virtues. “Better shake out the sack than start a full bag.”- It means that if you have an object, do not buy a new one. Also, “Spend not where you may save; spare not where you must spend.” Buy, when there is a need. Finally, to “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” is a very useful formula from financial and environmental angles.

“You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.” – Paul Prudhomme