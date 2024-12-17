‘You’ve forgotten Lord Ram’s lessons’: Sonakshi Sinha fires back at Mukesh Khanna after he questioned her upbringing

Sonakshi Sinha has fired back at Mukesh Khanna for saying that it was her father Shatrughan Sinha’s fault she couldn’t answer a question on Ramayana. In 2019, Sonakshi participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11, in which she was asked for whom Hanuman brought Sanjeevani booti in the Ramayana, but she couldn’t answer correctly. In a recent interview with siddarth kannan, Mukesh blamed Shatrughan Sinha for not teaching Sonakshi about Ramayana.

Sonakshi warns Mukesh against speaking about her father

Now, taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi asked Mukesh to “stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family”. She wrote, “Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji …I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious.”

Sonakshi on why she wasn’t able to answer Ramayana question on KBC

Sonakshi said that she “blanked out” on KBC and asked Mukesh to forget the incident. She continued, “Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself… if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi… if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family.”

Sonakshi says about Mukesh’s ‘distasteful’ remark

Sonakshi warned Mukesh against speaking about values her “father has instilled” in her. “And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me… please remember it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha,” concluded her statement.

What Mukesh said about Sonakshi

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh Khanna talked about how today’s generation needs Shaktimaan to guide them. He then indirectly spoke about Sonakshi not being able to answer the question. When asked if he was referring to Sonakshi, he said, “Luv Kush is the name of their bungalow. People got angry, ‘She doesn’t know’. I said it’s not Sonakshi’s fault; it’s her father’s fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?”