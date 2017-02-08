Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon’s Romantic Comedy The Fusion Generation Completes Rough Cut

TFG Features Hollywood Film-TV Star Sitara Hewitt And

Bollywood Legend Gulshan Grover!

The Fusion Generation also features award-winning actress Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys, Heaven On Earth) along with accomplished stage actor Munish Sharma as the male lead Jag Dhaliwal and rising star rapper Thugpun as well as Canadian actors BK Singh Rakhra, Nimet Kanji, Dasundha Kaler, Steve Dhillon, Daniela Carmona, Corinna Rennie, Gelsey Wong, Rahul Singh, Nikki Wallins, Gurcharan Rampuri, Rashi Grewal, Chris Walters, Raj Toora, Robert Leaf, Jagdish Binning and Maritama Carlson. Stand-up comics Sunee Dhaliwal and Ashley Dhawan also make their feature film debut as does rising young rapper Sid Bhullar.

SURREY – Writer-director-producer R. Paul Dhillon’s romantic comedy The Fusion Generation (TFG) featuring Bollywood veteran Gulshan Grover (over 400 films to his credit), who plays pioneer Indo-Canadian lumber mogul Sam Sahota and Canadian-Hollywood TV-Film star Sitara Hewitt (Little Mosque On The Prairies), has completed it’s first rough cut as it continues post-production.

Dhillon, who describes the film as a fun-filled cultural ride that also explores the Punjabi community’s rich history in British Columbia, confirmed to the LINK that the rough cut has finished and now his team is working on credits and other post production work to finish the film by this spring.

The Fusion Generation, which also features an accomplished stage actor Munish Sharma (The Invisible Hand), who is making feature film debut, is slated to release in late 2017 or Spring 2018. Dhillon is hoping to launch the film at next year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and then tour with it on the festival circuit which could mean a release in Spring of 2018.

The film also features award-winning actress Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys, Heaven On Earth) along with rising star rapper Thugpun, who is also making his feature film debut playing a playboy named Bobby.

Alongside Bollywood legend Grover, who has acted in over 400 Bollywood and international productions including writer-director Dhillon’s Sweet Amerika, TFG will also includes many versatile Canadian actors like BK Singh Rakhra, Nimet Kanji, Dasundha Kaler, Steve Dhillon, Daniela Carmona, Corinna Rennie, Gelsey Wong, Rahul Singh, Nikki Wallins, Gurcharan Rampuri, Rashi Grewal, Chris Walters, Raj Toora, Robert Leaf, Jagdish Binning and Maritama TFG-Thug-studioCarlson.

Stand-up comics Sunee Dhaliwal and Ashley Dhawan also make their feature film debut as does rising young rapper Sid Bhullar.

After writing-producing-directing BHANGRALICIOUS, a 13-part music Doc-series and REFLECTIONS – South Asian Stories, consisting of 8 hour long documentaries featuring such luminaries as pioneering politician Moe Sihota, Olympian Arjan Bhullar, activist Harsha Walia, Justice Wallace Taru “Wally” Oppal, top cop Kal Dosanjh and Sikh Youth leader Bikramjit Singh Sandher among many others, for national broadcast in Canada over the last few years, Dhillon is returning to feature film directing with this fun-filled romantic comedy, which he describes as a party film.

The Fusion Generation is a film that is also close to writer-director Dhillon’s heart and he says he’s glad that it’s finally happening now.

“It’s about love, partying and joys of being young so what better way to spend the summer reliving it and recreating it,” Dhillon said.

The film is being produced by Dhillon’s MMM Films/MMM Film Finance International, a Vancouver-based company engaged in the production of independent feature films, documentaries and television production.

Dhillon, an award winning journalist-screenwriter-director and producer (editor of South Asian LINK), has made more than a dozen documentaries and television series for OMNI Television, CTV and CBC.

MMM Films released Dhillon’s debut feature film SWEET AMERIKA, a cross-cultural drama set around the events of 9/11, in Canada and US in 2008-2009, which was co-written, produced and directed by Dhillon.

For SPONSORSHIP call 604-880-3463 or email director@mmmfilms.com. You can also visit www.mmmfilms.com.