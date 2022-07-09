Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Haryana doctor Gurpreet Kaur

The regular ‘band, bajaa, baraat’ were missing but the festivities seemed intact as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana, here on Thursday.

It was a private ceremony without the usual crowds, so much a part of the big, fat Punjabi wedding. Though few details were available, visuals on television and Twitter showed Mann and his bride at the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Aam Aadmi Party colleague Raghav Chadha also shared some images on Twitter showing Mann, in his yellow turban with ‘kalgi’ and a gold coloured kurta-pyjama while Kaur donned a red coloured dress.

There were also pictures of the groom at his festooned home, walking under a ‘phulkari dupatta’ held up by Chadha among others, and at the ceremony.

One of Chadha’s post showed Mann and himself on a sofa. He quoted a Punjabi song of celebration, “Saade veer da vyah, Saanu gode gode chah”, as the caption.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders were also present at the ceremony.

Kejriwal played the role of an elder from Mann’s family and actively participated in the wedding rituals.

Later in a tweet, Kejriwal congratulated the couple.

Mann (48), the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

This is Mann’s second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015 — they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).