Alia Bhatt amplifies video of dog being ‘cruelly beaten by monster maid’ as Sophie Choudry shares an update. See post

Days after Anushka Sharma reacted to a video of street dogs saving a boy from a pit bull attack as locals looked on, actor Alia Bhatt, who is also an animal lover, has re-shared a post about a pet dog being beaten. She took to Instagram Stories on Friday to amplify a post by singer Sophie Choudry about the beagle being abused by its caretaker.

Sophie Choudry’s original post showed a woman hitting a dog with its leash on a footpath in Mumbai. She wrote along with it on Instagram Stories, “Update about the beautiful beagle Bira, who was cruelly beaten by this monster maid. I managed to get in touched with Parth and Shweta, who own the dog. Shweta told Malini Agarwal and me, she had never seen this video and was traumatised.”

Further sharing details about the video and the ‘maid’, Sophie wrote, “Parth told me it was 6-month-old. No idea what the truth is, but they are flying back from Dubai tomorrow (Friday). I confronted the maid in person too, who is shockingly still employed with them.”

The singer concluded by saying the dog was now at a pet shelter. “Bira is now with Jehan Canine Centre (Mumbai). Hopefully, they (the dog’s owners) sack this maid tomorrow and take care of Bira (heart and folded hands emojis).”

Earlier in February 2024, Alia was ‘disheartened’ after a video of a Thane veterinary clinic’s staff assaulting a pet dog went viral. The video showed two clinic employees viciously assaulting the dog named Tofu. Taking to Instagram Stories to re-share a post about the video, Alia had called the incident ‘very disheartening’.