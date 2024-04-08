Alia Bhatt top choice for Gurinder Chadha’s Disney musical about Indian princess, they have been meeting

Alia Bhatt is in discussions with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha to star in a Disney film revolving around an Indian princess, as per a report by Mid-Day. Gurinder, known for Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and Bride and Prejudice (2004), has been signed on by Disney to helm an original musical feature inspired by a princess from Indian history.

Alia Bhatt and Gurinder Chadha are in talks

The report says Alia and Gurinder had met in January this year, when the filmmaker visited India to attend actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare. A source told the portal, “The two (Alia and Gurinder) have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”

The source added, “After playing a singer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama and an undercover agent in Shiv Rawail’s movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia’s repertoire. Leading the big-budget international project will also be a step forward towards making her presence felt in Hollywood after Heart of Stone. If things fall in place, she will kick off work with Gurinder in the second half of 2025.”

More on why Alia could do the film

The Disney musical is written by Gurinder and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges. While there is speculation about Alia being a strong contender for the lead role, the rumours intensified further when Gurinder attended the actor’s Hope Gala in London last month. Alia, who is fast becoming a regular at international events, also shared photos and videos from the charity event. She also posed with Gurinder on the red carpet.

Alia’s upcoming films

The actor recently wrapped up her home production Jigra, and will soon begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. She also has a YRF spy film with director Shiv Rawail. Alia alongside Sharvari are joining Aditya Chopra’s spy universe with the upcoming film.