A sweet treat for Surrey: Baker Jujhar Mann is competing in Netflix’s Is It Cake?

Start mixing your frosting, because Is It Cake? is back for more confection deception.

The hit competition series returns for Season 3 on March 29, featuring a new batch of talented bakers pushing the boundaries of culinary craftsmanship.

As the temperature turns up on Season 3, Surrey’s Baker Jujhar Mann owner of Mann & Co Bakeshop, will be competing in the show. “Dreams do come true! It’s been a lifelong dream to be part of a Netflix series, and I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be on Season 3 of “Is It Cake,” premiering on March 29! I’m so grateful for this incredible opportunity. Your support means the world, and I can’t wait to share this sweet journey with you all! Thank you,” Mann wrote on his Instagram account.

Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day will once again oversee the fondant-fueled madness, as contestants attempt to fool a new lineup of guest judges with hyperrealistic cakes resembling everyday objects. And with the ultimate cash prize on the line, prepare for bigger cakes, higher stakes, and even wilder bakes.

Mann, was also among 10 bakers competing on the Food Network’s Great Chocolate Showdown!