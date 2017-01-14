****

Rally Against Bigotry

A March and Rally Against Bigotry to mark Martin Luther King Day will be held on Sunday, January 15, to carry on the struggle for our civil rights and against the rise of bigotry in our communities, The rally will start at the Surrey City Hall Plaza between the City Hall and Surrey Central Library at 3 pm. Then we will march to Surrey Central Plaza.

“Let us send a clear message that we will not tolerate any organized attempt by White Supremacist to organize and promote hate towards any target community”, says Imtiaz Popat organizer with the recently formed Coalition Against Bigotry – Pacific. The coalition has been formed as a response to the recent rise of White Supremacist organizing in Metro Vancouver including KKK leaflets in the Fraser Valley and Alt-Right leaflets in Richmond.

“What are the authorities doing to protect us from these “Terrorists” organizing in our backyard again,” asks Popat. There has been a history of White Supremacist organizing in Metro Vancouver. Popat made a documentary Hate Can Kill about the murder of Nirmal Singh Gill, caretaker at the Guru Nanak Gurudwara in Surrey in 1998 by White Supremacist skinheads.” They wanted to kill everyone in the Gurudwara,” says Popat, according to the RCMP investigation. “If these White Supremacist group were not “White”, they would be treated differently”, says Popat.

Media contact: Imtiaz Popat 778 708-0690.

Free Self Employment Program Offered By PICS

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business?

Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices:

Suite 205, 12725 80th Ave, Surrey – Every 2nd Wednesday of the month

OR

8153 Main St (near Marine Dr), Vancouver – Every 3rd Wednesday of the month

All info sessions are from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

This program offers

• Business Start-Up Training

• Business Plan Writing

• Business Advisor Support

• Networking Events

• Support During Business Launch Period

Seating is limited. To attend a session, please pre-register at Katarina.Low@pics.bc.ca or 604-596-7722 Ext 150

Settlement Workers: Mandarin/English

Wednesdays, 1 – 5 pm – George Mackie Library, 8440 – 112 Street, Delta

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Mosaic Networking:

Are you new to the country looking to meet new friends or seeking

networking opportunities? You are invited! Refreshments will be served!

Mosaic Church meets on Saturday evening 6:30 pm in Surrey/Abbotsford.

Surrey: 12150-92 Avenue; Abbotsford: 2940 Clearbrook Road For more info

call Dave at 604 897-4224 or email dmclauren@gmail.com

Fleetwood/Guildford WorkBC Employment Services Centre

“Fleetwood/Guildford WorkBC Employment Services Centre supports both employers and employees. We assist employers find suitable employees through programs such as Wage Subsidy and we assist individuals to find employment through many services, including training. Best of all, all our services are FREE. For more information, please call our office at 604-580-9740.”

Borrow An eReader From Surrey Libraries

Always wanted to try one before you buy? Here’s your chance.

Check out a Kobo Touch for a 3 week loan from any Surrey Library.

Each Kobo Touch is loaded with Classics:

• Anne of Green Gables

• Tristan & Iseult

• Anna Karenina

• Count of Monte Cristo

• Mysterious Affair at Styles

Check the library catalogue for availability or reserve one today! www.surreylibraries.ca

