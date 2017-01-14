NDP Proposes New Pathways To Citizenship While Conservatives Continue Trumped-Up Rhetoric On Immigration

TORONTO- On Thursday, Canada’s New Democrats put forward progressive new policies to improve fairness in our immigration system while the Conservative Party Leadership continues to import anti-immigration sentiments from south of the border.

“While there are some using trumped-up fear around immigration for political gain, the vast majority of Canadians want an immigration system that supports nation-building,” said Jenny Kwan, the NDP’s Citizenship and Immigration Critic.

Kwan proposed removing barriers to immigration created by the Express Entry program and proposed additional pathways to citizenship for foreign nationals already in Canada, contributing to the country. This would include international students who are often forced to leave Canada after their education because of barriers to permanent residency.

“Young people come from all around the world to study here, but various programs make it more difficult for them to stay and contribute after they graduate,” said Kwan. “If you’re good enough to work or study in Canada, you should be good enough to stay.”