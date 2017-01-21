Surrey Hospice Inviting Punjabi-Hindi-Urdu Speaking Surrey Residents To Special Forum

SURREY – The Surrey Hospice Society is inviting Surrey residents to our first annual forum “The Beginning of a Conversation. The goal of the forum is to facilitate open dialogue between family and caregivers onthe often avoided subject of end-of-life care.

“It is our express purpose for this event to reach out to the general population of Surrey – especially our immigrant and south-Asian community. We want to ensure that all residents know that Surrey Hospice Society is here to support all our citizens through their life journey and to support you through transitions, loss and grief,” said Rebecca Smith.

“Our services are free and available in many languages, including Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu. We are non-religious and a registered Charity that depends on Volunteers and support from the community to continue our work.”

With the city’s growing population and with it being a settlement place for many newcomers and immigrants, the focus will also be to embrace cultural diversity when bringing forth these very important issues in homes and a variety of care settings.

As the forum organizers our goal is to bring forward conversations that will inspire purposeful living. This unique event will be held at Kwantlen Polytechnic University conference centre. Exhibitors will be on-site throughout the day to provide useful information and resources available within our area. Attendees are encouraged to attend the all day event or participate in the Brown Bag Luncheon public forum facilitated by professionals in the field. Dialogues will provide education and information on what is palliative care registration is free. The first 200 people to register will receive a free forum conference grab bag!

The Beginning of A Conversation Community Forum 2017

Saturday January 21, 2017

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Conference Centre

12666 – 72 Ave. Surrey, BC

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

ABOUT SURREY HOSPICE

As the end of life approaches our services are here to provide emotional, physical, and spiritual support. Our specialized counsellors offer on-going grief and bereavement programs for children, youth and adults. Regardless of their cultural or economic background we are here to support and comfort people facing end of life. All hospice services are free of charge and an integral part of the City of Surrey.