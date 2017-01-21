One Indo-Canadian Caught But One Still On The Lam As Surrey RCMP’s Most Wanted List Down To 7

Surrey RCMP now say they have three of the men on the list in custody, including Indo-Canadian Ravinesh Jason Sharma, 30, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant; Jamie Ryan Lien, 38, who was wanted for numerous firearms-related charges and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and Marcel Daniel Duke, 22, who was wanted for uttering threats. Those remaining on the list range in age from 25 to 48 years old, including Anil Gill, 35, the second Indo-Canadian on the list.

SURREY – One Indo-Canadian suspected on Surrey RCMP’s Most Wanted List has been caught while one is still on the lam as the list is now down to seven still being wanted by the police.

In December, the Mounties released their annual top 10 most wanted alleged offenders in hopes the public could help find them. The people on the Surrey RCMP’s “top 10” list are each wanted for numerous charges.

Surrey RCMP now say they have three of the men on the list in custody, including Indo-Canadian Ravinesh Jason Sharma, 30, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant; Jamie Ryan Lien, 38, who was wanted for numerous firearms-related charges and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and Marcel Daniel Duke, 22, who was wanted for uttering threats.

Those remaining on the list range in age from 25 to 48 years old, including Anil Gill, 35, the second Indo-Canadian on the list.

If you see any of these individuals, police advise you to not approach them, but to contact the Surrey RCMP (604-599-0502) as soon as possible, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

Still at-large are:

1. Anil Gill, 35 – Wanted for six counts of breach of undertaking or recognizance and resist or obstruct police officer.

2. Shawn James Lachance, 25 – Wanted for assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

3. Lane Dylan Gray, 37 – Wanted for assault.

4. David William Anaka, 37 – Wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

5. Robert Grattan, 31 – Wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

6. Stephen George Farmer, 31 – Wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drive while prohibited.

7. Franciscus Johannes Feenstra, 48 – Wanted for trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, theft under, and break and enter.