Association of South Asian Professionals of BC and Vancity team up to feed homeless*

The Association of South Asian Professionals of British Columbia (ASAP),

working with Vancity, will be conducting a Samosa Day for the Homeless on

Saturday, March 25, 2017 starting at 11:30 am at Oppenheimer Park in East

Vancouver. ASAP and Vancity will be serving up hundreds of samosas along

with refreshments to those in need. The group of South Asian professionals

will also distribute gently used clothing to the less fortunate members of

society. By raising awareness, ASAP hopes others will join in to make a

meaningful difference in the lives of the approximately 2,300 homeless

people in Vancouver.

“We have been conducting our Hotdogs for the Homeless events several times

a year for over eight years now and unfortunately the problem of

homelessness appears to be getting worse not better. Mental illness is a

major factor in this problem. The treatment of those with mental illness

reflects poorly on our society. While we are honoured to give back to the

community in this manner, the issues of homelessness and the manner in

which those with mental illness are dealt with needs to be addressed now by

everyone. Together we can make a difference. ASAP and its members are

doing their part by getting involved with our many events like this and

giving back to the community. We encourage and challenge others to join us

to help resolve the plight of the homeless,” states Mr. Jindy Bhalla,

President of ASAP.

ASAP strives to recruit individuals who are looking to make a

difference. For those who join the team of professionals in

volunteering; here are a few waysASAP makes a difference:

*School Mentorship Program*

Started January 2010, ASAP members speak to elementary and high school

aged children regularly at various schools through-out the lower

mainland. ASAP role models discuss their career path and help

children learn about options for their future.

Four the last 4 years ASAP has helped organize student leadership events in

Surrey for over 4000 students.

*Hot Dogs for the Homeless Campaigns*

Since 2008, ASAP has been handing out thousands of free hot dogs, other

food and clothing to the underprivileged in the downtown eastside and

Surrey. Each time we do this event, there is a sense of fulfillment

when you see

how grateful others are for our

help. Volunteering at this event brings perspective to your life.

*Awareness Campaigns*

Promote Stem Cell registry sign up by South Asians. Spend a day

building homes with Habitat for Humanity. Join the ASAP team for the

World Partnership Walk, Surrey Christmas Bureau Toy Drive, The Victor

Ghirra Toy Drive and many other campaigns upcoming.

*ASAP Networking Nights*

Since 2008, ASAP has had a full house at each of its quarterly

networking nights. This is a great way to get to know other

professionals in the Lower Mainland area and help ASAP raise

awareness.

The Association of South Asian Professionals of British Columbia is a

group consisting of South Asian Professionals from various disciplines

including lawyers, engineers, brokers, financiers, doctors, notaries, media

and local business people. The vision of the Association is to exhibit

social responsibility through positive action in the general community,

foster leadership by acting as role models and mentors, and advocate for

social issues in British Columbia, all in a professional manner focusing

solely on need.

What: Event photo opportunityWhen: Saturday, March 25th,

2017 – 12noon

Where: Oppenheimer Park in East Vancouver

Who: The Association of South Asian Professionals of British

Columbia & Vancity

For more information contact:

Jindy Bhalla, jbhalla@ekb.com

President, The Association of South Asian Professionals of British Columbia