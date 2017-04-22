Vancouver Sikh Parade!

The annual Vancouver Vaisakhi celebrations and parade took place last Saturday in South Vancouver, which brought out the usual suspects – the politicians – more eager than ever as they look for votes during the current provincial election campaign.

The parade also saw members of the South Asian gay-lesbian group Sher Vancouver participate but there were some issues as first they were invited by some members of the temple executive but then some members were miffed at that invite and refused to allow them to have a float in the parade. But members of Sher did join the parade route.