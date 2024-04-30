Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding anniv image has ‘scared’ royal fans

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, celebrated their anniversary by giving fans a first glimpse at a new picture from their big day. On 13th wedding anniversary Kensington Palace shared a poignant post on Instagram. The post featured a timeless black-and-white portrait from their wedding day, captured by photographer Millie Pilkington, known for her stunning royal portraits.

The monochrome image evoked a sense of nostalgia and elegance, capturing the couple’s enduring love and commitment. However, what was intended as a heartfelt tribute to their anniversary also inadvertently sparked concern among some fans. Accustomed to the vibrant and colorful content typically shared by the palace, many were taken aback by the stark contrast of the black-and-white photo on their feeds.

The absence of color in the image initially led some followers to fear the worst, with comments reflecting a sense of alarm and apprehension. “Black and white photo? This scares me!” one wrote, while others suggested they “nearly threw up,” “almost faint[ed]” or “almost [had] a heart attack” over the darkened image.

Expressions of shock, panic, and speculation about potential hidden meanings flooded the comments section. Some fans even referenced Kate Middleton’s past health challenges, particularly her battle with cancer, and her recent absence from public events.

“OMG people stop making a mountain out of a mole hill! If they didn’t post a picture you’d all speculate that things are surely very dire. And now that they did issue one in black and white, you’re still speculating things are very dire. And if they posted one in color you’d speculate they’re hiding the truth and making it seem that things are perfect. Give it a rest already and leave it be!!!”

Amid the flurry of speculation, there were those who swiftly came to the couple’s defense, urging caution against jumping to conclusions. They emphasized the beauty of the photo and called for an end to unfounded rumors and sensationalism. While acknowledging the concerns raised by some fans, supporters emphasized the need to celebrate the couple’s enduring love and resilience, particularly in the face of ongoing challenges and scrutiny.