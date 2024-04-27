Manushi Chhillar On Rashmika Mandanna’s Role In Animal: “Her Character Had An Arc”

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 and actor Manushi Chhillar, who recently appeared alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, expressed her wish to play Rashmika Mandanna’s role in the blockbuster film Animal. It so happened that during an interview with Zoom, the actor was asked about the rumours of her being offered a role in Animal, to which she said she wished she knew about these rumours. When questioned further about which role she would have preferred between Rashmika Mandanna’s and Triptii Dimri’s characters, if the rumours were true, Manushi said, “I love him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga). See, both are really interesting roles (Rashmika Mandanna’s and Triptii Dimri’s characters). But I loved Rashmika’s character because, in this whole world where men were fighting each other, she really stood her ground.”

About Rashmika’s role in Animal, she further said, “She really confronted a man. She held him accountable. She said I don’t care about who you are, what you are doing outside, and how dangerous you might be. But you’re my husband, and I will hold you accountable. Her character had an arc. I felt that was such a good opportunity, and she did a great job. So, that’s a role I would have loved to do.”

Talking about the film Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil’s Balbir Singh and Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay. The film stars Rashmika opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist.