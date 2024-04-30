London stabbings: UK Police arrests man with sword, 5 injured

A critical incident unfolded near a Tube station in northeast London as reports emerged of a man wielding a sword and attacking members of the public and police officers. The man, who was armed with a sword, crashed a vehicle into a house on Thurlow Gardens before reportedly stabbing multiple people, according to police.

The London Ambulance Service said emergency workers treated five people and took them to the hospital, according to AP. The 36-year-old suspect allegedly also assaulted two police officers before eventually being apprehended. The incident is not being treated as terror-related, according to the police.

Emergency services, including fire and rescue crews and numerous ambulances, were rushed to the scene. The current condition of those injured remains unknown, and authorities have confirmed that they are not seeking any additional suspects.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said, according to the Associated Press. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

Adelekan added: “We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

British Home Secretary James Cleverly said that he’s being updated “regularly” on the incident.

“I am being regularly updated about the incident at Hainault Station this morning My thoughts are with those who have been affected & thank you to the emergency responders,” he wrote on X. “I would urge people not to speculate or share footage online and provide relevant information to the police.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “absolutely devastated” at hearing of the incident.

“The police offices and emergency services showed the best of our city — running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Khan said.

In response to the incident, the Hainault Tube station in Ilford has been closed downby police. “Hainault underground station is closed due to a police investigation in the area,” Transport for London posted on X.