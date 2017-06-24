Calendar of Week

Free Canadian Eyesight Clinic

Free Eye Health Clinic shall be held on Sunday June 25, time 1:00-4:00pm at the Khalsa Diwan Society, 8000 Ross Street, (Museum Building) Vancouver. BC.

A team of an eminent eye surgeon Dr. David R.S. Neima, MD, FRCS(C), Ophthl. will participate. Every one is welcome. Contact: Anup S. Jubbal, Canadian Eyesight Global, Ph.(604)582-0579, www.CanadianEyesight.org

Fiji Festival On July 15

The Annual Fiji Festival is on July 15, 2017 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, B.C. Admission is “FREE” for all. As in previous years, we are looking for your support in advertising the event and we ask that you please include this poster in your weekly newspapers until the event date. For more information contact Vincent Puran Prakash – Jai Fiji T.V. Productions Ltd at 604 434-392 or jaifijl@yahoo.com.

Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English

Tuesdays, July 4, 18, August 1, 15, 29, 1 pm – 5 pm

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Workplace Integration For Mature Individuals

PICS Society is providing an employmentprogram called Workplace Integration for Mature Individuals (WIMI 45+), offering classes in the following:

Resume and cover letter building

Strengthen job search experience

Mentorship in pairing with local professional of your original profession

Job placement assistance and follow up support

Develop Work Action Plan and employer engagement

This program partners with local community and business employers who provide one to one follow up support, up to date employment trends, and follow up assistance for up to 9 months.

Call now to reserve a seat for ongoing sessions in Vancouver and Surreytoday!

Call for more information at:

PICS WIMI 45+ Program – Vancouver

8159 Main Street, Vancouver, BC, V5X 3L2

604-324-7733 Ext. 230

PICS WIMI 45+ Program – Surrey

#205 – 12725, 80th Avenue, BC, V3W 3A6

604-596 7722 ext. 117 and 124 or via email: kcchau@pics.bc.ca

Free Self Employment Program Offered By PICS

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business?

Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices:

Suite 205, 12725 80th Ave, Surrey – Every 2nd Wednesday of the month

OR

8153 Main St (near Marine Dr), Vancouver – Every 3rd Wednesday of the month

All info sessions are from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

This program offers

Business Start-Up Training

Business Plan Writing

Business Advisor Support

Networking Events

Support During Business Launch Period

Seating is limited. To attend a session, please pre-register at Katarina.Low@pics.bc.ca or 604-596-7722 Ext 150

Settlement Workers: Mandarin/English

Wednesdays, 1 – 5 pm – George Mackie Library, 8440 – 112 Street, Delta

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.

Mosaic Networking:

Are you new to the country looking to meet new friends or seeking

networking opportunities? You are invited! Refreshments will be served!

Mosaic Church meets on Saturday evening 6:30 pm in Surrey/Abbotsford.

Surrey: 12150-92 Avenue; Abbotsford: 2940 Clearbrook Road For more info

call Dave at 604 897-4224 or email dmclauren@gmail.com

Fleetwood/Guildford WorkBC Employment Services Centre

“Fleetwood/Guildford WorkBC Employment Services Centre supports both employers and employees. We assist employers find suitable employees through programs such as Wage Subsidy and we assist individuals to find employment through many services, including training. Best of all, all our services are FREE. For more information, please call our office at 604-580-9740.”

Borrow An eReader From Surrey Libraries

Always wanted to try one before you buy? Here’s your chance.

Check out a Kobo Touch for a 3 week loan from any Surrey Library.

Each Kobo Touch is loaded with Classics:

Anne of Green Gables

Tristan & Iseult

Anna Karenina

Count of Monte Cristo

Mysterious Affair at Styles

Check the library catalogue for availability or reserve one today! www.surreylibraries.ca