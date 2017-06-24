McQuarrie Law Firm Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Donation

McQuarrie, the largest law firm in the Fraser Valley and one of BC’s most enduring, marked 50 years with a rebrand and client event in Surrey. The firm presented a $75,000 cheque to Surrey Hospital & Outpatient Centre Foundation to help complete a 10-bed psychiatric unit for children. The Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Stabilization Unit will annually serve more than 800 children from across BC who require mental health support.