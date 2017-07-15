Kal Rangi Hosts VIP BBQ!

Well known realtor and political mover-shaker Kal Rangi’s hosted his annual summer BBQ at his Richmond abode which is attached a huge backyard including a blueberry field at the rear. Rangi’s VIP guest list included local politicians like Mayor Malcolm Brodie and MP Joe Peschislido, who both attended along with many of his business, personal and media friends.

Also on hand was our – The Link Newspaper’s newest columnist Mr. Zile Singh and his son-in-law Manoj who is visiting Vancouver from Singapore. Zile Singh is also a former Ambassador of India who has done world tour of duty with many stops including North Korea and of course our beautiful country which he chose to make his permanent home.

Good choice, Sir! Also on hand all the way from Mumbai was Arjan Sablok – the son of Notary Public Tarlok Sablok. Arjan is in the film business in Mumbai and friends with Bollywood titans like Yashraj Films’ Aditya Chopra, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-director Karan Johar. But he also works with politicians like former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in marketing capacity.

Thanks to ace photographer Sukhwant Singh Dhillon for the Photos!