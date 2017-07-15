Wine, Sunshine And Fun!

The LINK made it’s annual trek to beautiful Okanagan country for Mission Hill Winery’s Concert series at their beautiful winery in Kelowna. It’s always great to see the breadth and length of our beautiful province and take in its immense beauty on a long ride from Vancouver to Kelowna.

And what a welcome Mission Hill Winery puts on, starting with a Long Table dinner followed by a super music concert featuring international music superstars, with their season opener last Saturday headlined by the smooth silky voiced Michael Bolton, who belted out his greatest hits amidst a beautiful setting and absolutely gorgeous weather to match at Mission Hill’s Italian style stadium setting at their winery in Kelowna.

Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay and enjoying life – that was the sentiment of the packed house of concert goers. Thank you Anthony Von Mandl and Barinder Sall!