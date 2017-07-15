Christian Students Visit Sikh Temple!

Forty-one teenagers from three different provinces – B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan – were in Vancouver for one week to work with different ministries in the downtown East side. The youth are part of a Christian group working to do outreach in Vancouver. They were hosted by a Vancouver based organization-Youth with a Mission . On Tuesday, July 4, this group of dedicated youth visited India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas and were received by Balwant Sanghera on behalf of the Gurdwara Management . They were keen and excited to learn about Sikhism and the Indo-Canadian community in Canada. They are seen here with Sanghera and the Gianis Shyam Singh and Rangeel Singh.