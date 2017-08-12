PICS Akhand Path!

Management, staff and residents of PICS Assisted Living organized their annual Akhand Path from August 4 to August 6.

The occasion was graced by many people from the community including MPs, Sukh Dhaliwal and John Aldag; Ministers and Parliamentary Secretary, Adrian Dix, Harry Bains, Jinny Sims, Ravi Kahlon, MLAs Rachna Singh, Jagrup Brar, Garry Begg and Raj Chouhan who took time out of their busy schedules to visit us. Management, staff, residents and volunteers of PICS Senior Centre worked tirelessly to make the event a great success.