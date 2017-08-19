Surrey Indo-Canadian Banker Honoured By PM Trudeau

SURREY -A Surrey Indo-Canadian banker has been acknowledged for his contribution to society by Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Tochi Sandhu, director of commercial business development for locally-based Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, recently received a commemorative honour from Trudeau celebrating an astounding 60-year success-filled career in the financial services industry.

“I feel very grateful and very blessed,” says Sandhu. “My life’s work has been to help people through banking, and my reward is watching the many local businesses that my team serves grow and become more successful.”

The Olympic field hockey official-turned banker began his career in finance as a young man with multinational bank Barclays, before joining B.C.’s credit union industry in 1989. After well over a decade as Envision Financial’s top commercial lender, assisting businesses all over the Lower Mainland but particularly in Surrey, Tochi moved into his current role where he now focuses on developing new business and sharing his unparalleled expertise across Envision Financial’s entire commercial banking team.

“If anyone deserves recognition for a lifetime achievement, it’s Tochi,” says Envision Financial president David Lanphear. “It’s difficult to comprehend the impact of Tochi’s continuing legacy, not only for Envision Financial’s business members and employees but to the entire community in Surrey, Delta and beyond.”

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, echoes Lanphear’s comments.

“Tochi Sandhu has had a tremendous influence on the development of communities by supporting and building business, throughout his financial career.” says Huberman. “The Surrey Board of Trade congratulates and recognizes Tochi Sandhu as an inspiring leader in Surrey’s business community.”