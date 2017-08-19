Sikh-Canadian Bikers Hold Ant-Gang Rally In Surrey

A group of 100, largely Sikh-Canadian, motorcyclists rode through the city of Surrey Wednesday and presented a list of demands to RCMP officials in hopes of keeping kids safe. The B.C. Sikh Motorcycle Club bikers rode together in a symbol of unity against the gunfire plaguing their city. They said they are concerned over the violence plaguing their community and they had a strong message for city hall and Mounties: Protect our children.