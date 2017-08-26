Sarika And Arthi Mesmerize The Audience At Their Nrityangam

By Acharya S.P.Dwivedi

The Nrityangam, to Sarika Verma and Arthi Arora, was an official graduation ceremony to their Kathak Dance tradition. They reached to this stage after completing more than a decade of hard training and learning under the well known Guru- Madhu Khare. Madhu is a hard core professional, and arranges this celebration-Nrityangam only when she is fully convinced with student’s experience,expertise and excellence in Kathak dance form; and both students succeeded in obtaining her blessings on July 29, 2017 at Surrey Arts Center in Surrey. Madhu is credited with founding the Nritya Manjaree School of Kathak in the year 1978 and since then religiously continued promoting and popularizing it through teaching,offering workshops and organizing programs in Canada.

Kathak is one of the major classical dances of India which is now enjoying the global popularity.The word Kathak has its roots in Sanskrit word-Katha (Story) and who narrates is called Kathakaar(Story teller). The history of its origin goes back to 2000 years. Traditionally, it is related with the traveling bards of Northern India who used epics and other mythical stories for narration and later on a dance component was added to it.The temple style defined the mythological and spiritual importance. There was enormous impact of Bhakti (devotional) movement on Kathak.The poetic composition of writers were applied for dance exposition and the love lore of Radha-Krishna dominated the story.

Earlier, spirituality and culture were ingrained in it that continued till 15th century AD. But during Mughal period,with rise of Muslim State and patronage of kings, Kathak dance was given an erotic-entertainment color and popularized as a court-dance.Kings with their specific taste developed different style that led to Gharanaas or schools of dance; and Lucknow, Jaipur and Banaras emerged as prestigious Gharanaas. Now there is amalgamation of devotional, spiritual and romantic styles and Kathak has revived its respect.

Traditionally, the classical Kathak dance is accompanied with Hindustani classical music. The mime,gesture, abhinay, natya elements, footwork, neck and eyebrows movement and rasa (emotions) displayed in dance with subtlety and grace makes Kathak most dynamic one. Also, the style of Kathak is characterized by features like its jumps and spins. These are called the utplavnas and bhramris in the Natyashastras.

Anu Sharma and Tricia Ramparsad were quite articulate and impressive as MC in their introduction of the dancers and the dance. The program started with invocational prayer of Lord Ganesha followed by Thumri.The magical smile and graceful movements of Sarika and Arthi captivated the audience all along. It was a gentle beginning. They presented other items such as Aakaar (pure dance)Tarana, Holi, Jhaptaal and ended with fast form-Dhamaar. Their colorful costume,intricate footwork, sharp and accurate spins(chakkar) and flawless movements won the admiration of all and that was well reflected in the thundering sound of clapping.The Guru-Madhu Khare, at the end, declared the successful completion of their training and bestowed upon Sarika Verma and Arthi Arora the title-Nritya Manjaree.

The credit for their success goes to the parents of Sarika-Sangita and Shiv Verma and Arthi’s parents -Sarabjit and Girish Arora for their constant encouragement and persuasion.

Sarika and Arthi have brilliant academic career also, apart from the passion for Kathak, and now they are going to pursue their studies in UBC.The program was concluded with sumptuous dinner which was enjoyed by the guests.