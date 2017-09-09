Two Indo-Canadian Volunteers From Surrey Head To Ghana To See The Impact Of World Vision Programs

MISSISSAUGA – Two World Vision Indo-Canadian volunteers — Prabjot and Dilpreet Gill from Surrey, BC will be in Ghana September 8-18th, discovering the impact of World Vision programs first hand.

The group will be visiting projects in Jirapa and West Gonja and getting to know some of the local children who are in need of sponsors. Upon their return, Prabjot and Dilpreet will have a new appreciation for the true value of the unpaid hours they dedicate every year.

Volunteers are essential to World Vision, as they are to community groups, hospitals, shelters, churches, and other not-for-profit organizations. They teach, they lead, they support, they sacrifice, they inspire… and they make it possible for entire sectors, like international development, to thrive. Their efforts allow organizations to be better stewards of their donors’ dollars and make every donation reach that much further.

Quick Facts:

In 2013, 12.7 million Canadians or 44% of people, aged 15 years and older, participated in some form of volunteer work (Statistics Canada, 2013)

2013, volunteers devoted about 1.96 billion hours to their volunteer activities, a volume of work that is equivalent to about 1 million full-time jobs (Statistics Canada, 2013)

About World Vision in Ghana