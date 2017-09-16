NDP Government Gets Gift In The Form Of A Speaker As It Begins It’s Mandate With A Throne Speech And A Party

By Balwant Sanghera

It was a great honour for me to receive an invitation from Premier John Horgan to attend the Throne Speech and the Reception on Friday, September 8 at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria. In view of the special nature of this event, there was a lot of police and security presence at the Parliament Buildingsto ensure that nothing untoward happened. As a matter of fact, the entire Parliament Buildings complex had a security ring around it. Only authorized persons, including invited guests, were allowed to enter the building.

Having taken the ten O clock ferry from Tsawwassen, I arrived at the Parliament Buildings quite early. That gave me some time to walk around and chat with others. Just outside the Parliament Buildings, in the spacious Parliament lawn there were some demonstrators who were kept out by a ring of police and security staff. They were protesting against the Site C Dam on the Peace River. In order to make their point the protesters had a fairly big what looked like a Papier Mache white elephant. It had the wording: Stop Site C. Go Green.

Earlier in the day, Abbotsford South BC Liberal MLA Darryl Plecas had shocked his colleagues by accepting an offer from the NDP to become the Speaker of the Legislature. While the BC Liberals were in a miserable condition, the New Democrats were jubilant. Defection by Plecas has given the NDP a new lease on life. Some political commentators are predicting that with Plecas assuming the position of the Speaker will enable the NDP-Green alliance a lot more time to implement their agenda. Regardless, the NDP is breathing a bit easier with this new development. The change in mood of the political parties was also quite evidentbefore, during and after the Throne Speech.

All of the guests invited for the Throne Speech were asked to pick up their passes/tickets from the Rattenbury Room in the Parliament Buildings and be seated in the legislature gallery by 1:45 PM. Exactly, at 2 PM; Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon entered the legislature with her entourage and aides. As per the tradition and respect for the office, everyone in the Chamber as well as everyone in the Gallery, stood up till they were asked by the officials to take their seats. It was made clear to us that it was not permissible to leave the public galleries while the Lieutenant Governor was in the Chamber. The Throne Speech itself was concise and to the point. It gave abrief overview of the NDP government’s plan for British Columbians. Naturally, it contained implementation of some of the NDP government’s accomplishments so far and a promise to do a lot more as outlined in its election platform. These include removal of tolls from the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges as well as elimination of tuition fees for basic English language classes, increase in disability benefits more money for education, health care and fighting the fentanyl crisis etc.

Getting back into power after sixteen years in the wilderness is a matter of great joy for New Democrats and well -wishers of the NDP. At the same time, it presents a number of challenges. For example, despite Plecas’ defection, the minority government is still quite tenuous. Furthermore, the Green Party may not be an enthusiastic supporter of the NDP agenda at all times. There will be times when the NDP and Greens will have very stark difference in both policy and process.

The media, as well as big business, will be keeping a close eye on the NDP government’s performance. Any missteps by the government will be highlighted with bold headlines in the media. Final decision on three of the hot potato mega projects left in limbo by the BC Liberals –Site C, Massey Tunnel Replacement Bridge and the Kinder Morgan Pipeline- are some of the biggest and immediate challenges facing the new government. Finally, the economy may not perform as well as it has been so far. Natural disasters like the current wildfires in the BC interior can adversely affect the provincial budget /economy.

In view of all of these variables the new government has to tread vary carefully. The Throne Speech on September 8 and the Budgetupdate presented on September11reflect this government’s strong commitment to serve British Columbians to the best of its ability. So far John Horgan and his cabinet colleagues have been doing a commendable job. Let us hope that beautiful British Columbia will continue to flourish under the NDP leadership

Balwant Sanghera is a retired School Psychologist and Community Activist.v