SFU Diwali Celebrations On October 17

Simon Fraser University President Andrew Petter will celebrate Diwali with members of the local Indo-Canadian community on October 17 in Surrey. It part of the celebrations that include the University’s initiatives in India and engagement with BC’s Indo-Canadian Diaspora.

SFU’s festive Diwali, the festival of lights which is celebrated in India and around the world, will bring together more than 300 Lower Mainland business, government and community leaders, as well as SFU alumni, faculty, staff and students, for a very special 10th-anniversary celebration of this signature event. This year’s festivities will feature a special “street fair” reception, interactive activities, live performances and South Asian cuisine.

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Time: 5:30 PM “Street Fair” / 6:30 PM Program, Dinner and Entertainment

Location: Aria Banquet Hall

12350 Pattullo Place, Surrey, BC

Dress: Business or South Asian attire

For more information contact 778.782.9426 or events@sfu.ca.