Trudeau-Led Liberals Still At The Top But Approval Ratings For Leader And Party Slipping, Says New Poll

“He was at stratospheric levels for the first year or so of his mandate [with] approval ratings of over and above 60 per cent. Today, it’s at the 50 per cent mark,” explains Angus Reid pollster Shachi Kurl with Angus Reid. “As a politician, [that is] still a pretty high number — one that most politicians would aspire to. But it’s certainly is indicative of a downward trend.”

VANCOUVER – The Justin Trudeau-led Liberals are still riding high but their support is decreasing, according to a new poll.

For the second consecutive quarter, more Canadians say it is “time for a change” in government.

The prime minister’s popularity is higher than that of the rest of his party.

“We’re seeing people in this country indicate that they’d like to see a change in government. If an election were held tomorrow, they’d be inclined to say it’s time for a change,” says Kurl.

Almost half of Canadians polled say it’s time for a change in government. That’s the highest mark since the Liberals took office in 2015.

While Trudeau is still seen as the best leader overall, more people polled now feel the federal Conservatives under Andrew Scheer is the party that is better suited to form government right now.