WSO Launches Sikh Family Helpline Across Canada

BRAMPTON – The World Sikh Organization of Canada launched the Sikh Family Helpline across Canada on October 10, which is being marked as World Mental Health Day.

The Sikh Family Helpline is a peer-to-peer non-emergency helpline servicing the Sikh community in Canada in Punjabi and English. Recognizing a lack of resources for culturally appropriate resources for families facing challenges such as addiction, abuse and mental health issues, the Sikh Family Helpline’s mission is to promote health and wellness for individuals and families in the Sikh community by closing current gaps in access to resources and increasing community awareness and activism.

The helpline number is Call 1-800-551-9128 and is supported by community partners such as Punjabi Community Health Services (PCHS) and Catholic Family Services of Peel-Dufferin.

The Sikh Family Helpline works with volunteers, institutions, and partners within and outside the Sikh community to facilitate community building and to provide crucial social services, with special attention to cultural tradition, immigration experience, and language access.

Individuals calling the Sikh Family Helpline will be prompted to leave a voicemail with their name and safe number or email to contact them, and the issue they are facing. Calls will be returned within 24 hours from a blocked and private number. All calls and conversations are kept strictly confidential, expect in situations deemed an emergency or where children are at risk.

WSO President Mukhbir Singh said, “we are proud to be launching the Sikh Family Helpline. This much needed resource will provide culturally sensitive resources to individuals facing challenges such as abuse, mental health issues or addiction. We heard from the community that having culturally sensitive resources and access to counsellors who understand the cultural nuances of the Sikh community is essential and we believe this initiative will help connect members of the community in need with those existing resources.”