Police Having Tough Time Catching Suspect “White Guy” Using A Bunch Of Indo-Canadian Last Names

By PD Raj – Senior Writer DESIBUZZCanada

CHILLIWACK – RCMP are having a tough time catching a suspect whose name is made up of a bunch of well known Indo-Canadian last names.

Unable to catch Dhillon Singh Sahota, police are now seeking the public’s assistance in their efforts to locate the 18-year-old from Chilliwack wanted for assault and uttering threats.

We reported earlier that, “Is he really a Punjabi-Indo-Canadian guy or just merely acting like one with a name that is made up of a number of well known last names of Punjabis?

On September 29, 2017 a British Columbia wide warrant was issued against Sahota for uttering threats, mischief under $5000, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, and two counts of assault.

Since the warrant has been issued, police have pursued a number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate Sahota. However, he remains elusive and at large. During the course of their investigation, police have now learned that Sahota could be in possession of a firearm.

Description:

Caucasian male

Height: 170 cm (5’7”)

Weight 72 kg (159 lbs)

Brown eyes

Black hair

“We believe there are individuals who have knowledge of Mr. Sahota’s whereabouts,” says Cpl. Mike Rail. “We believe this person to be dangerous and we urge anyone with information as to Mr. Sahota’s location to call police immediately”.

Any sightings of Mr. Sahota are to be reported immediately by calling 911. Do not attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dhillon Singh Sahota is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Courtesy DESIBUZZCanada – www.desibuzzcanada.com