India’s Most Loved Comedian Sunil Grover Comes To Vancouver For A Hillarious LIVE Performance

After receiving great success and immense love from the South-Asian community worldwide, Grover will bring his laughter therapy to audiences in Vancouver. The Orpheum will witness a laughter riot, as Sunil Grover performs as his famous characters Dr. Mashoor Gulati & Rinku Bhabhi.

VANCOUVER – If you are looking for a fun-filled event next Sunday then one of India-s most beloved comics Sunil Grover, aka Guthi from TV’s funniest comedy shows is your Sunday Ticket. Comedy fans are in a treat as The Sunil Grover Show, comes to The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Vancouver on Sunday, October 29th, to entertain everyone with his brilliant acting and hilarious stage characters.

Grover’s various looks are sure to put the crowds in splits with his wisecracks and comedic style. The live act will also see him dancing on stage in the female avatar ‘Gutthi’, his most loved role so far.

Grover’s entire Canadian Tour of six cities, which includes Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver is brought by and presented by Parvasi Entertainment.

A full house attendance with more than 20,000 guests over seven shows is expected to enthral this laughter genius in Canada.

For tickets and more information, visit www.Parvasi.com Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/parvasigroup/ or from your local stores.

For VIP and VVIP tickets, call 604-880-3463.

