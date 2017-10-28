Diwali Chocolates!

Quality Street chocolates and caramels are now available in newly redesigned tins, just in time for Diwali celebrations. The new Quality Street tin design contains an assortment of imported chocolates and caramels andthis year Quality Street introduces a new indulgent sweet:honeycomb crunch. Each chocolate and caramel is individually wrapped in bright jewel colours making it an excellent gift choice that is sure to make any Diwali celebration brighter. For the past few years, Quality Street has celebrated Diwali with the Canadian South Asian community. These newly designed tins and new honeycomb crunch sweetwill spark joy and excitement during this holiday as the perfect gift for family and friends to share. On October21st and 22nd, Nestlé Canada Quality Street will also showcase the new tin design at DiwaliFest, a free indoor event at the Bramalea Centre Mall in Brampton celebrating this South Asian festival of lights.