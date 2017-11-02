Okanagan Tech Entrepreneur Raghwa Gopal Appointed To RCMP Diversity Board

Raghwa Gopal was recently appointed to ‘The British Columbia RCMP Commanding Officer’s Cultural Diversity Inclusion Board’. As a committee member, Gopal will serve as a knowledge base and provide advice on the services provided by the RCMP to the Commanding Officer on diversity–related issues from the viewpoint of the community.

KELOWNA – The star of Okangan tech entrepreneur and respected South Asian community leader, Raghwa Gopal, continues to rise.

Gopal was recently appointed to ‘The British Columbia RCMP Commanding Officer’s Cultural Diversity Inclusion Board’. As a committee member, Gopal will serve as a knowledge base and provide advice on the services provided by the RCMP to the Commanding Officer on diversity–related issues from the viewpoint of the community.

Gopal offers a wealth of experience, knowledge and community involvement to diverse and respected board. His in-depth of experience affords him the ability to provide a well-rounded perspective to key issues affecting the community. His diverse experience and cultural intuition make him the perfect fit for an already well-established board.

Gopal’s leadership and experience will be of immense value in assisting the RCMP in expanding their understanding of cultural traditions, value’s and customs. He will be a great representative for the Okanagan region.

There is no one more committed to creating value for the community than Gopal, whohas been an influential contributor to the Okanagan College Foundation, the Women’s Enterprise Society, B.C.’s First Nations, Rotary, United Way, East Meets West Orphans Foundation, the Central Okanagan Economic Development, Commission, the YMCA, Project Literacy and Byrne Creek Secondary School. I asked Raghwa where he found the time and why he does it.

BC Minister Bruce Ralston with Raghwa Gopal, CEO of Accelerate Okanagan (AO), Andrew Greer, Program Strategist at Accelerate Okanagan and Brea Retzlaff the Operations Manager at AO at the new AO building downtown Kelowna.

“Time? That’s the easy part. I set my priorities and make time to ensure I am creating value. Why? I will give you the short version. As an immigrant to this country, I faced my share of challenges early on. I find it extremely important to enhance and embrace cultural diversity in our communities, while ultimately helping grow the public’s relationship with RCMP,” said Gopal, who immigrated to Canada in 1979 with practically nothing. Since then, he has been actively involved in starting, growing and selling numerous businesses.

Aside from his current role as CEO of Accelerate Okanagan, Gopal sits on the boards of numerous businesses and not-for-profit organizations. His accolades include being a certified Business and Executive Coach, previous winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year award, being named as one of B.C.’s top Technology Innovators and receiving the RBC Canadian Immigrant Award.