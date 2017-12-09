Vij Family Donates $100,000 To Improve Medical Imaging At Richmond Hospital

RICHMOND – Manmohan and Kusum Vij, parents of local celebrity chef Vikram Vij, have donated $100,000 to help fund a brand new state-of-the-art portable digital X-ray machine in Richmond Hospital’s Medical Imaging department. The new unit, which can be brought to the bedside of the patient, is faster and more accurate, providing greater clarity and safety while using lower doses of radiation.

“From the Emergency Department to the Intensive Care Unit to the Operating Rooms, this innovative medical imaging equipment will help improve care for patients right across Richmond Hospital, each and every day,” said Dr. Ian Wong, Head of Medical Imaging at Richmond Hospital. “We wish to thank Manmohan and Kusum Vij for their leadership, generosity and their strong desire to inspire others to help transform local health care.”

“We begin and end our lives in a hospital. A hospital is as central to a community as a temple or a church,” said Manmohan Vij. “Richmond Hospital has urgent needs, but one single person cannot do everything. It takes an entire community, and we all have a responsibility to give back to help improve care for patients.”

Richmond residents since 1998, Manmohan and Kusum Vij were both born in Amritsar in the Indian state of Punjab. Overseeing a wholesale textile company with his maternal grandfather in Bombay, Manmohan along with wife Kusum raised their two children, son Vikram and daughter Gauri, in India. The couple emigrated to Canada in 1994.

“Unprecedented population growth in Richmond is surging exponentially and a booming seniors’ population is placing enormous demands on our hospital facilities and equipment,” said Natalie Meixner, President and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation. “We thank Manmohan and Kusum Vij for helping to ensure our medical teams can meet the needs of our community now and in the future.”

Over 30 years, Richmond Hospital Foundation has raised nearly $75 million to help purchase vital medical equipment, improve patient care services and upgrade facilities at Richmond Hospital.